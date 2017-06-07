

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the U.K. elections, the ECB policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's congressional testimony- all scheduled for Thursday.



Chinese shares rallied after several companies called on employees to buy shares and the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the system in an attempt to ease a seasonal liquidity strain.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 38.20 points or 1.23 percent to 3,140.32 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 54 points or 0.21 percent at 25,942 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended flat in thin trade as the dollar wallowed near a six-week low against the yen. The Nikkei average as well as the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 19,984.62 and 1,597.09, respectively.



Exporters turned in a mixed performance. Sony and Canon lost about 1 percent, while Toshiba climbed 3 percent to extend gains from the previous session.



Australian shares recouped early losses to end on a flat note as first-quarter GDP data came above expectations and the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed the construction sector in Australia continued to expand at a faster rate in May. GDP grew by a modest 0.3 percent in the three months through March, leaving the year-on-year rate at 1.7 percent.



Both the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries ended down about 0.01 percent at 5,667.20 and 5,707.80, respectively.



Retailers fell broadly on concerns of weaker consumer spending. Wesfarmers dropped 2.9 percent, JB-Hi Fi lost 2.3 percent and Woolworths shed 0.7 percent.



Mining giant Rio Tinto edged up 0.3 percent after it detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of a wider $2.5bn debt reduction program.



Gold miners Newcrest and Northern Star eked out modest gains and Regis Resources rallied as much as 3.8 percent as gold held near a seven-month high, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events this week.



Vocus Group shares soared 21.7 percent after the telecoms company said it has received a A$3.3 billion takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.



Seoul shares retreated as investors turned risk averse ahead of potentially market-moving events this week. The benchmark Kospi eased 8.48 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 2,360.14, dragged down by automakers. LG Display jumped 4.3 percent on expectations of strong earnings in coming quarters.



New Zealand shares fell slightly amid a pullback in larger stocks such as Ebos, Fletcher Building, Sky Network Television and Steel & Tube Holdings.



The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index dropped 27.07 points or 0.36 percent to 7,467.90. Sky TV shares fell as much as 4 percent after investment bank UBS said it had sold off about 1 percent of its stake in the pay-TV operator.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was little changed at 31,202 ahead of RBI's interest-rate decision due later in the day.



Singapore's Straits Times index and the Taiwan Weighted were up around 0.1 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.2 percent while Malaysian shares were marginally lower.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly amid a lack of major economic data and caution ahead of key events. The Dow slid 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped around 0.3 percent each.



