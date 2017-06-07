Fidor Solutions Continues its Leadership Hires with the Appointment of Geert Ensing as Chief Information Officer

MUNICH, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fidor, the innovative provider of digital banking solutions, further strengthens its global leadership team by announcing today the appointment of Geert Ensing as interim CIO.

Fidor Solutions is known as an industry disruptor when it comes to its product offering. Its flagship brand Fidor Bank showcases Fidor's expertise in building and launching digital banks to market by being at the forefront of fintech innovation, building on APIs, open banking, middleware solutions, community based-banking, front end mobile app and internet banking solutions delivered in a hosted or cloud environment.

Geert Ensing will be Fidor's CIO. He has extensive experience in IT for retail banking and commercial banking leading complex IT infrastructures and organisational transformations, as well as managing IT-outsourcing.

Prior to joining Fidor, Geert was Executive Vice President of IT ABN AMRO and has held roles as an executive advisor for banks, insurance companies and pension funds, as well as for IT service providers on digitalisation, IT-legacy strategy, IT-transformation (technical and organisational) and governance of IT-sourcing. He has worked with Financial institutions in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Middle-East, Finland, Denmark, Italy and U.K.

Gé Drossaert, on behalf of Fidor Group's Board commented, "Having someone with Geert's expertise join Fidor is essential in supporting our international expansion strategy. We are delighted Geert is joining us and look forward to having him on board and contributing to our next phase of growth. Geert's role will not only focus on Fidor Bank's run the bank infrastructure, but also optimsing the environment for B2B Services, such as Fidor Payments Avenue and Fidor Bank As A Service."

Geert Ensing, newly appointed Infrastructure Advisor at Fidor added: "Innovation is key and Fidor has strong expertise and knowledge in shaping the new digital banking landscape. Joining Fidor at this exciting time of internationalisation is a fanstactic opportunity and I am thrilled to be able to share my expertise with Fidor and its business partners to define the best technologies when it comes to implementing fidorOS."

About Fidor:

Fidor has emerged as a leader in creating digital financial solutions and is actively driving innovation as a co-entrepreneur with banks and non-financial organisations to design and build their digital banks as well as their digital payment solutions. More info on http://www.fidor.com