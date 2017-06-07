

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth accelerated more than initially expected in the three months ended March, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, just above the 4.1 percent expansion seen in the flash report published on May 16. This was followed by a 1.6 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



Moreover, the latest rate of expansion was the sharpest since second quarter of 2014, when GDP had grown 4.5 percent.



On the production side, the value added of industry grew 6.8 percent annually in the first quarter and the performance of construction jumped by 25.0 percent. Meanwhile, the value added of agriculture contracted 6.3 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.3 percent from the fourth quarter, when it rose by 0.7 percent. The latest figures confirmed preliminary data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX