

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased at a slower pace in May, data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



House prices climbed 3.3 percent in three months to May from the previous year, slower than the 3.8 percent increase in three months to April. This was the slowest growth since May 2013, but faster than the expected 3 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, house prices declined 0.2 percent, the same pace of decrease as seen in three months ended April. House prices decreased for the second time since November 2012.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 0.4 percent after staying flat in April. Prices were expected to fall 0.2 percent.



'The fact that the supply of new homes and existing properties available for sale remains low, combined with historically low mortgage rates and a high employment rate, is likely to support house price levels over the coming months,' Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said.



