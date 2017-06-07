Zurich (ots) -



Effective May 30th 2017, Michal Pol (47), has taken over the role of programming director for the entire sports segment of the Onet-Ringier Axel Springer Polska Group. His duties as Chief Editor of the sports daily "Przeglad Sportowy" will be taken over by Przemyslaw Rudzki (39). Lukasz Widulinski (38) will oversee the Group's sports services as Chief Editor.



As programming director, Michal Pol will be responsible for the program strategy of the Group's sports segment on all its channels. Przeglad Sportowy will be headed by former deputy Chief Editor Przemyslaw Rudzki, who has been working in various editorial offices at Grupa Onet-Ringier Axel Springer Polska for 10 years. The eurosport.onet.pl, przegladsportowy.pl, ofsajd.onet.pl and ekstraklasa.tv sport services will be headed by Lukasz Widulinski, who has been with Onet since 2002, and has led the Sport editorial team since 2008.



Mark Dekan, CEO Grupa Onet-Ringier Axel Springer Polska: "In Michal Pol, we have one of the most recognized and knowledgeable sports journalists, a real heavyweight among sports experts, who will take over the further strategic development of the sports portfolio for our Group in the future. One of his previous achievements was the transformation of Przeglad Sportowy into a modern sports daily, which reaches a new and broad target group through online and social media. As Programming Director for the entire sports segment, he will drive the expansion and growth of our sport offering significantly further. I congratulate Przemyslaw Rudzki and Lukasz Widulinski and wish them success in their new positions."



Michal Pol joined Przeglad Sportowy as Chief Editor in 2013. He was responsible for integrating the editorial teams of Przeglad Sportowy, Sport, Fakt sports section and all the sport websites into one single sports newsroom, thereby optimizing the process of creating content with this organizational structure. Prior to this, he worked for more than 20 years for various media outlets, such as Gaezta Wyborcza, TVP and sport.pl, where he was responsible, among other things, for its video strategy. He was a correspondent at five Olympic Games, three World Football Championships, and five European Football Championships. He also used to work as an expert for football's Championship League in TVP.



