Mittwoch, 07.06.2017

WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 Ticker-Symbol: SOY 
07.06.2017 | 10:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: Minutes from AGM

Reference is made to the notice of an Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") in Songa Offshore SE distributed on 15 May 2017. The AGM today approved all proposals as set out in the notice, and the minutes from the AGM are attached hereto.  
 
7 June 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Minutes from AGM 7 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2111137/802605.pdf)


Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

