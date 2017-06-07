IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it won the 2017 Profit Loss Readers' Choice Award for Best Post-Trade Provider for foreign exchange (FX). Determined by readers' votes, the Profit Loss award recognizes the range of post-trade processing and trade lifecycle management services provided by MarkitSERV to the FX market.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005270/en/

Jane Hamilton, managing director at IHS Markit, accepts the Profit Loss Readers' Choice Award for Best Post Trade Provider. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Congratulations to IHS Markit for winning Best Post-Trade Provider in the 10th Annual Profit Loss Readers' Choice Awards," said Julie Ros, publisher and editor-in-chief of Profit Loss. "Our readers represent the buy-side, sell-side and those supporting FX trading globally. These awards recognize the critical role of service providers in the FX industry, and we received more than 800 votes per category this year."

The Profit Loss Readers' Choice Awards launched in 2008 to acknowledge leading FX service providers in more than 20 categories. This year's winners received awards at a ceremony in Times Square on May 25.

"We are honored that the readers of Profit Loss named IHS Markit the Best Post-Trade Provider. MarkitSERV is proud to provide centralized services and enterprise post-trade solutions that enable ECNs, banks, brokers, clearinghouses and clients to efficiently process millions of trade messages daily," said Jane Hamilton, managing director for FX at IHS Markit. "As a shared technology stack, MarkitSERV lowers the barrier of entry into FX markets, and provides efficient, scalable, low-cost solutions to a broad range of market participants."

MarkitSERV provides a comprehensive solution for clearing, counterparty connectivity and STP services, as well as trade management and regulatory reporting for OTC assets, including FX, rates, credit and equities. In 2015, MarkitSERV enhanced its FX capabilities with the acquisition of DealHub. The MarkitSERV network connects dealers, brokers, asset managers, trading venues, trade reporting facilities and clearinghouses. For more information, visit: http://www.markit.com/product/MarkitSERV-FX.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607005270/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Timothy Barello, +1-646-679-3463

timothy.barello@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1-303-305-8021

press@ihs.com

Follow @IHS_News