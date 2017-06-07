Seafresh Group Benefits from the TrueCommerce EDI Managed Service

COVENTRY and MANCHESTER, England, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, announced todaythat Seafresh Group, a leading seafood company, has increased productivity, efficiency and accuracy since outsourcing EDI to TrueCommerce.

Keeping tight control over the supply chain plays a crucial role in ensuring that Seafresh Group supply safe, clean and consistently better tasting seafood. As part of its customers trading requirements, Seafresh Group has been trading via EDI for many years. However, when system and service issues with the company's incumbent on-premise EDI solution threatened to affect customer service levels, the decision was made to look for an alternative provider.

As a company that was growing rapidly, the first priority for Seafresh Group was to comply with its customers EDI requirements. Seafresh Group initially migrated across to the TrueCommerce web EDI solution, using the portal to receive and acknowledge orders, create and send ASN's and SSCC pallet labels, and create and send invoices. The solution enabled Seafresh Group to migrate from its existing unstable solution quickly and easily, with no investment required in software or hardware.

"The TrueCommerce portal was great when we didn't have an ERP solution or the time to stop and think about a more joined up approach. However, when I joined the business, I saw an opportunity to build upon the benefits we had seen since we moved to TrueCommerce through automation and integration," said Tim Hunter, Group Head of IT at Seafresh Group. "We wanted to eliminate the risk of human error and eliminate the time and effort that was being wasted in rekeying and cross referencing data, which were required due to the disconnect between our new ERP system and the information being sent from our customers through the TrueCommerce portal."

The decision was subsequently made to integrate the TrueCommerce EDI solution with the company's Oracle ERP system and WMS solution. Since integrating EDI with its back office systems, Seafresh Group has benefitted from significant productivity and efficiency benefits. The company now has a stable and scalable electronic trading solution that maximises efficiency and customer service levels.

"We've seen a reduction in risk by removing manual, error-prone processes, and an opportunity to refocus the team on tasks that can add value to the business as we continue to grow," said Hunter. "The online portal also makes troubleshooting issues and testing very flexible and we get great visibility of messages flowing in and out of the business."

"It's always exciting to help companies on their journey, particularly during times of growth and changing priorities and projects," said Matthew Wilcock, Manager, UK Sales at TrueCommerce Europe. "We have worked closely with Seafresh Group for a number of years now and their move from a browser-based solution in the early days to the fully-integrated solution they have now is testament to the range of businesses we are able to help, and our experience in providing the right solution at the right time. We are looking forward to working with Tim and the team as they continue to grow in the future."

About Seafresh Group

Seafresh Group Limited is the UK holding Company of Seafresh Industry Public Company Limited in Thailand through which the Seafresh Group is expanding its global aquaculture presence. With over 30 years of seafood presence in the global seafood market, a team of seasoned seafood professionals and a workforce in excess of 5,000 people globally, we work with leading global retailers and food service businesses to provide the highest quality, responsibly sourced seafood at the best value to our customers and end-consumers.

About TrueCommerce Europe

TrueCommerce in Europe is the brand name that brings together three market leading EDI vendors in Europe: Wesupply, Atlas Products and HighJump B2Bi. TrueCommerce Europe delivers the next generation of EDI and e-Invoicing managed service to companies large and small looking to improve efficiency and reduce cost. TrueCommerce Europe is part of the global TrueCommerce and HighJump business serving 15,000 customers with almost 800 staff deployed.

