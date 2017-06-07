

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,759,076.52 10.9326



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,916,723.70 14.7159



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 797,764.18 17.6684



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,652,418.59 16.8699



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,781,520.06 10.0467



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,596,359.65 10.047



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,697,519.84 13.3437



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,511.92 14.1672



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,214,204.80 16.9582



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,610,421.87 17.111



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,736,843.50 11.9762



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,985,271.89 17.9353



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,371,246.53 19.4348



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,481,567.64 17.997



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,573,391.94 14.8433



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,772.11 15.0368



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,011,824.97 16.1117



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,341,857.91 18.6369



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,322,716.54 16.4732



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,514,775.58 10.7213



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,302,337.16 18.6022



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 305,009.77 19.0631



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,775,910.14 19.1036



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 06/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,261,526.90 17.3948



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,261,383.83 17.394



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,342,426.59 13.964



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,354,272.51 17.7735



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,139,427.68 15.207



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,200,742.76 10.3344



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,309,531.23 18.4247



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,649,163.00 15.1688



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,322.45 16.1548



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,871,539.12 5.7995



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,360,402.54 18.7151



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,034,240.46 15.9114



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 917,162.62 14.1102



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,576,123.47 17.6447



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 301,891.73 18.8682



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,702,219.93 18.9857



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,298,901.61 19.0098



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



