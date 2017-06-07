

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that the law on implementation of a nuclear fuel tax is unconstitutional. Subject of the court's ruling was a referral of the Fiscal Court Hamburg in proceedings against a nuclear fuel tax statement concerning the nuclear power plant Grafenrheinfeld in 2011.



E.ON SE said it expects that all pending tax payments made from 2011 to 2016 will be refunded, totaling to an amount of approximately 2.85 billion euros plus interest in a total amount of approximately 450 million euros. The associated result will have a positive effect on consolidated net income, cashflow as well as economic net debt of E.ON SE. However, adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will not be affected. Further, E.ON confirmed the forecast for full-year 2017.



