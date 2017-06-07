

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended declines from the previous session on Wednesday as German factory orders data disappointed investors and caution crept in ahead of a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday.



German manufacturing new orders declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.1 percent increase in March, according to figures published by Destatis. This was the first fall in three months.



The benchmark DAX was down 17 points or 0.1 percent at 12,673 in late opening deals after losing 1 percent the previous day.



Bayer fell over 1 percent after the chemical and pharmaceutical company reduced its stake in polymer subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent from 53.3 percent. Covestro shares tumbled almost 4 percent.



Utilities E.ON and RWE soared more than 5 percent after Germany's High Court said an extra tax on nuclear fuel is unconstitutional.



Banks also traded higher after Spanish lender Banco Santander agreed to take over struggling smaller rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro.



Commerzbank rallied 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank advanced 1.5 percent.



