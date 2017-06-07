

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly in April, though marginally, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales edged down 0.1 percent month-over-month in April, after remaining flat in March. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise for the month.



Sales of non-food products fell 0.4 percent over the month, while those of food products grew by 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 1.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in the prior month. It was the first increase in five months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX