LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market Worth 2,557.3 Million USD by 2030

PUNE, India, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"LiDAR Sensor Automotive Marketby Technology (Mechanical, and Solid State), Application (Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous), Location (Bumper & Grill, Headlight & Taillight, Roof & Upper Pillar), Image Type (2D, and 3D), Vehicle Type - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets', the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 735.0 Million in 2025 to a projected USD 2,557.3 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.32%, during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 91 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 164 pages and in-depth TOC on"LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lidar-sensor-automotive-market-34875060.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The market, by volume, is expected to reach 31,686.1 thousand units by 2030 owing to the technological superiority of LiDAR over other available sensors in the automotive industry, such as RADAR and cameras. Factors such as the rising popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, government regulations for vehicle safety, and an increase in the adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs are driving the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=34875060

The semi-autonomous market is estimated to be the largest market for the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market, by application

The semi-autonomous segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market due to factors such as an increase in the demand for driving safety features, the development of cost effective LiDAR solutions, and increasing government regulations.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=34875060

The 3D segment market is estimated to be the fastest growing market of the LiDAR sensor automotive market, by image type

The 3D segment market is estimated to be the fastest growing market of the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market, by image type due to the technological advantages over 2D LiDAR and an expected increased use of autonomous vehicle technology in the automotive industry. The accuracy and performance of 3D LiDAR in autonomous vehicles are far superior to conventional solutions such as RADAR and camera.

The European market is estimated to be the largest market in the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market

The European market is projected to be the largest market in the LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market as the testing of autonomous vehicles has begun in several countries in the region, such as Germany and France. The investment in research and development in the European automotive industry is the largest worldwide, with about 180 automobile facilities across the region. The European LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market is led by the market in Germany owing to the increased demand for technologically advanced features in the country.

The LiDAR Sensor Automotive Market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Delphi Automotive, PLC (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Leddartech, Inc. (U.S.), First Sensor AG (Germany), Quanergy Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and Innoviz Technologies, Ltd. (Israel).

Browse related reports:

Automotive RADAR Market by Range Type (Long Range RADAR and Short & Medium Range RADAR), Application (ACC, AEB, FCWS, BSD, and Intelligent Parking Assistance), Frequency (2X-GHz and 7X-GHz), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-radar-market-75536718.html

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market by Technology, Components, Powertrain (Conventional Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021 & 2030

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/near-autonomous-passenger-car-market-1220.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/automotive-and-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets



