"South China Data Valley" in Shaoguan's Developing Big Data Industry: Building a Modernized Industrial Highland in South China

SHAOGUAN, China, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5th, "South China Data Valley", a big data industrial zone in Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province, opened and started inviting global investment.

To serve the demands for backstage services in governmental, information and financial industries in the Pearl River Delta, Shaoguan City, relying on the "Internet+" industries in Furong New District, Guanshao Industrial park and Huangshaping Village (in Shaoguan), has planned to build a "South China Data Valley". Based on the Framework Agreement of Cooperation in Smart City Construction signed between Shaoguan and Huawei, the valley will be shaped an industrial pattern featuring "1+N," which is to exchange data with projects and focus on the advancement of data center and coordinated development of related industries such as big data trading platform, E-commerce, software services and entrepreneurial innovation. The goal is, taking security data backup services as an entry point while prioritizing the big data cloud services and its derivative industries, to develop a distinctive big data industry and its applications, and make Shaoguan one of the pioneers of Guangdong's big dataindustry.

Eight actions will be taken, for example, "making the green data center as the core of building an ecological park of 'South China Data Valley'". According to the planning, this zone is to be developed into a national big data industrial base by 2025, with a huge data center with over 50,000 standard racks, over 100 innovative enterprises in big data and related industries, and talents in the Internet and big data industries.

At present, Huawei, the world's leading information and communications technology (ITC) solution provider has settled in the "South China Data Valley". About 100 companies, such as well-known Internet companies like Alibaba, Jingdong and Inspur, have shown a strong interest in this valley, marking the initial success of its construction. On that day, 13 Framework Agreements of Cooperation were signed and after the marketing activities.

Yin Huanming, mayor of Shaoguan city, stated that as the northern gate of Guangdong Province, Shaoguan is located at the junction of Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi provinces. With its highly developed traffic arteries: 6 highways, 3 railways, one airport and one waterway, the city is acting as an important hub connecting inland provinces and the Pearl River Delta. It's also a primary national network node of fiber optics. It has great advantages for developing big data industries on the basis of its traditional industries and abundant resources, such as energy supply, environmental climate, traffic location, ecological sources, network layout, etc..

Shaoguan will, on the one hand, actively enhance its territorial service work, providing and improving quality and efficient government service environment, to create a good business environment for enterprises to develop in Shaoguan; on the other hand, it will actively adapt to the trend of integration and changes in the "Internet+" era, making big data the strategic pillar industry that leads to its revitalization, development and social management reform and helps create a smart city. Shaoguan hopes to cooperate with the advanced enterprises in the world to jointly promote the development of its industries, such as smart government, smart healthcare, smart finance, science and education, business incubation, to further improve the scale and level of information industry in Shaoguan, strengthen its regional leading position in this field, and become modernized through informatization.