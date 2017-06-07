As part of its research into organometal halide perovskites, the U.S Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has developed a spectroscopic technique which it says can 'capture the moment, less than one trillionth of a second, where a particle of light hits a solar cell and becomes energy.'

A new paper published by the Ames Laboratory discusses a technique which could improve scientists understanding of charge carrier and atom movement in the class of photovoltaic materials known as organometal halide perovskites.

Using time resolved low frequency spectroscopy ...

