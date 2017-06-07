

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were higher in choppy trade on Wednesday, with banks leading the charge, after Spanish lender Banco Santander agreed to take over struggling smaller rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro. Overall gains remained muted ahead of a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.32 percent at 5,285 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



BNP Paribas climbed over 2 percent after the Belgium state cut its share and voting rights stake in the bank. Rival Societe General rallied 2.5 percent.



Credit Agricole advanced 1.5 percent after selling its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo for a total consideration of 790.5 million euros to JCDecaux Holding.



Mediawan rose nearly 2 percent after saying it has entered into exclusive talks to buy CC&C.



Vivendi shares jumped 2.5 percent. The media group has inked a purchase agreement with Groupe Bolloré for its 60 percent stake in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



Train-maker Alstom rose half a percent on winning a contract worth over 130 million euros from Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX