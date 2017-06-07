Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA FUNDING IV LP / Miscellaneous - High Priority DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions 07-Jun-2017 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS For immediate release* *Date: 7th June 2017* *DEPFA Funding IV LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: XS0291655727 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions.* Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding IV LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 21st June 2017, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above. For further information please contact: Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144) Rachel.martin@depfa.com Michael O'Hanlon (+353 1 7922056) Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DEPFA FUNDING IV LP Law Debenture, Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street EC2V 7EX London United Kingdom Phone: +44 20 7743 7626 Fax: +44 20 7743 7772 E-mail: info@depfa.com Internet: www.depfa.com ISIN: XS0291655727 WKN: A0LPRW Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - Sequence No.: 4277 End of Announcement EQS News Service 581051 07-Jun-2017

