Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

07.06.2017 | 11:49
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 6

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 6 June 2017 were:

167.13p  Capital only
167.95p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the
Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are
held in treasury.

© 2017 PR Newswire