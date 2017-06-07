As from June 15, 2017, subscription rights issued by The Lexington Company AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 27, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: LEX TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010023069 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139126 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from June 15, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by The Lexington Company AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: LEX BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010023077 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 139127 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on Tel +46 844686100.