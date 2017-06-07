BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- ManagedMethods announced today that Network Products Guide, a leading technology research and advisory guide, has named the company's Cloud Access Monitor the Gold Winner for Best Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) in the 12th Annual 2017 IT World Awards®. ManagedMethods was also awarded Bronze for Start-up of the Year (2013).

"As enterprises move to the cloud, the ability to maintain control over their data becomes infinitely more challenging," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods. "Our goal is to simplify the visibility and control of how data is stored, accessed and shared in the world's most popular cloud productivity applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365 and One Drive. We're honored to be recognized by the IT World judges."

ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor is the industry's only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in minutes with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks.

Network Product Guide's IT World Awards are an annual achievements and recognition program in which a broad spectrum of industry voices participate. The awards encompass the best of IT in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction and public relations. Winners will be honored in San Francisco during the 2017 SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco on June 26, 2017.

ManagedMethods was founded in 2013 by industry veterans from the enterprise performance and security software sectors. The company's Cloud Access Monitor product offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed, and shared in cloud applications, including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box and Slack, as well as to control unsanctioned Shadow IT applications. Learn more at managedmethods.com

