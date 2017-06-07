Availability of documents related to the annual general meeting

ERYTECH Pharma (Paris:ERYP) (ADR:EYRYY), the French biopharmaceutical company developing 'tumor starvation' treatments for acute leukemia and other oncology indications with unmet medical needs, announced today the modalities for making available the documents for the Annual General Meeting of June 27, 2017

ERYTECH Pharma's shareholders are invited to participate to the Annual General Meeting which will take place on June 27, 2017 at 10:00am at the Conference Center Edouard VII, 23 Square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris (FRANCE).

The meeting and convening notice including the agenda and draft resolutions has been published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" (BALO) N°61 of May 22, 2017. The convening notice will be published in "Le Tout Lyon Affiches" on June 10, 2017.

Documents and information related to the Annual General Meeting are made available to the shareholders pursuant to legal and regulatory conditions and are available on the website www.erytech.com, Section Investors Shareholders Meeting General Meeting 2017 ».

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

Founded in Lyon, France in 2004, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH has developed a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH's initial focus is on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. ERYTECH's lead product candidate, eryaspase, also known under the trade name GRASPA®, reported positive efficacy and safety results from its completed Phase 2/3 pivotal clinical trial in Europe in children and adults with relapsed or refractory ALL. A Phase 1 clinical study of eryaspase is ongoing in the United States in adults with newly diagnosed ALL, and a Phase 2b clinical study in Europe in elderly patients with newly diagnosed AML, each in combination with chemotherapy.

The company believes that eryaspase also has potential as a treatment approach in solid tumors. ERYTECH has successfully completed Phase 2b clinical trial in France evaluating eryaspase in patients with second line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Eryaspase consists of an enzyme, L-asparaginase, encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase depletes asparagine, a naturally occurring amino acid essential for the survival and proliferation of cancer cells, from circulating blood plasma.

The EMA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted orphan drug designations for eryaspase (GRASPA) for the treatment of ALL, AML and pancreatic cancer. ERYTECH produces eryaspase at its own GMP-approved and operational manufacturing site in Lyon (France), and at a site for clinical production in Philadelphia (USA). ERYTECH has entered into licensing and distribution partnership agreements for eryaspase for ALL and AML in Europe with Orphan Europe (Recordati Group), and for ALL in Israel with TEVA, which will market the product under the GRASPA® brand name.

In addition to eryaspase, ERYTECH is developing other product candidates targeting cancer metabolism: erymethionase and eryminase, respectively methionine-?-lyase and arginine-deiminase encapsulated in red blood cells. ERYTECH is exploring furthermore exploring the use of its platform in immune-oncology (ERYMMUNE) and enzyme therapies (ERYZYME).

ERYTECH is listed on Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma Bio, CAC Mid Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes. ERYTECH is also listed in the U.S. under an ADR level 1 program (OTC, ticker EYRYY).

Forward-looking information

This document may contain forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business strategy, plans, objectives and anticipated future performance of ERYTECH and of the market in which it operates. Certain of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be recognized by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable when made but may or may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond ERYTECH's control. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline product candidates that the candidates will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. Therefore, actual results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Documents filed by ERYTECH Pharma with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org), also available on ERYTECH's website (www.erytech.com) describe such risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of the publication of this document. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. ERYTECH disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, forecast or estimates to reflect any change in ERYTECH's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement, forecast or estimate is based, except to the extent required by law.

