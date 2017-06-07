

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were slightly higher in choppy trade in the run-up to a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday, including the U.K. general election, with opinion polls suggesting a mixed picture around the likely outcome.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points or 0.18 percent at 7,539 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



Royal Bank of Scotland rose nearly 2 percent amid reports that the bank is likely to reach a settlement with shareholders over a dispute concerning its 2008 share sale.



Rivals Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group climbed over 1 percent each after Spanish lender Banco Santander agreed to take over struggling smaller rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro.



Mining giant Anglo American gained over 1 percent after announcing the appointment of Stuart Chambers as its next Chairman.



Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon also rose over 1 percent even as data from mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in May.



AstraZeneca shares fell 1.5 percent. The pharmaceutical giant has entered into an agreement with German company Grünenthal for the global rights to Zomig (zolmitriptan) outside Japan.



