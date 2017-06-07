Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Deploys First Jackpot Blitz Units for Field Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP.WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH). Jackpot is pleased to announce that the first Jackpot Blitz™ units have been deployed for field testing with the Company's largest client. These extensive field tests are expected to be completed by the end of August 2017, and will be followed by more Jackpot Blitz™ deployments with the same client.

Jackpot will be launching Jackpot Blitz™ to the public at the 2017 Canadian Gaming Summit to be held June 19-21 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC.

Jackpot Blitz™ is the Company's proprietary next generation gaming platform, offering an incomparable player experience to go with unrivalled operator efficiency, flexibility, and profitability. Jackpot Blitz™ represents a significant leap from Jackpot's industry-leading PokerPro ETG system, which is currently in operation with cruise lines, poker rooms, and casinos worldwide. Jackpot Blitz™ is expected to increase ETG revenues for Jackpot and its clients.

Jackpot Blitz™ features a stunning modern design with a massive 84-inch 4K touchscreen, allowing players to perform multiple actions simultaneously to replicate a live gaming experience. A modular software design enables a single Jackpot Blitz™ unit to display multiple table games simultaneously, including poker (Texas hold'em, Omaha, and video poker), blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and other casino games in any combination desired by the operator. The embedded mini-games feature will also allow players to make side bets and to play single player mini-games (blackjack, roulette, and other popular casino games) during cash and tournament poker games. These features enable operator flexibility and profit maximization by ensuring high table occupancy and continuous gameplay.

Jackpot Blitz™ provides gaming operators with operational efficiency and profitability through patented dealerless operations, easy-to-use ETG management software, seamless accounting, multi-table tournaments, interchangeable game offerings, and industry leading gameplay speed. Jackpot's comprehensive back-end system will allow gaming operators of all sizes full access to real-time reports and the ability to track profits, rake totals, and other key industry metrics.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "Jackpot Blitz™ is the future of our Company and we are very pleased to have it deployed for field testing. We anticipate fantastic feedback from our largest client and its casino patrons, and are looking forward to a wider product roll-out this year. Jackpot Blitz™ represents the next evolution of electronic table games, and it is going to be a complete game changer for land-based casinos and poker rooms."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complimented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

