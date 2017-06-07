

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft announced a new partnership with self-driving car startup NuTonomy that would put thousands of on-demand, autonomous vehicles on the road.



A limited self-driving ride hailing service pilot project will be launched in Boston within the next few months, in which Lyft users will be able to hail one of NuTonomy's driverless vehicles by using Lyft's app.



The companies noted that its a collaborative, R&D-based partnership and there is no financial arrangement between them.



It is expected that the companies will be looking to use this partnership to gather data on rider interaction with the service, from hailing, to meeting their vehicle, to in-car experience and more.



Nutonomy CEO and co-founder Karl Iagnemma said, 'We don't really know in detail how riders are going to engage with autonomous vehicles because, frankly, we just don't have that much experience.'



In the pilot project, the cars will initially be a small number of Renault Zoe EVs, which Nutonomy began road-testing in Boston starting last November. Nutonomy engineers are said to be already working on integrating Lyft software into a couple of vehicles for actual customer pickups.



Nutonomy is a Boston-based autonomous vehicle technology company, which reportedly introduced a self-driving taxi.



Lyft has been working on self-driving partnerships for some time. Last month, the company announced its plan to work with Alphabet's Waymo on autonomous technology. Earlier, GM invested $500 million in Lyft aiming to deploy its driverless Chevy Bolts on the ride-hail network.



Meanwhile, Nutonomy recently announced a partnership with Peugot owner PSA for autonomous vehicle testing in Singapore.



Lyft's co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green have said earlier that the majority of the company's rides are expected to take place in autonomous vehicles by 2021.



While talking to the press about the new partnership, Lyft co-founder and CEO Green noted that in a couple of decades, ride sharing will account for over 80 percent of all miles traveled.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX