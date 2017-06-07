Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM), today won two prestigious awards-'Excellence in Connectivity for Data Centers' and 'Excellence in Cloud Services'-at the Datacloud Awards during Datacloud Europe 2017 conference in Monaco.

The Datacloud Awards, now in their tenth year, have become a defining accolade for the industry, providing recognition to genuine innovation and service excellence, which reflects the continuing evolution of IT transformation. The Datacloud Europe award winners were chosen by an independent expert panel of Judges from across Europe, with the objective of recognizing excellence in data center and cloud services.

"Once again, Global Cloud Xchange has demonstrated that they are an extremely innovative and progressive company in developing cloud services to support enterprise growth. We congratulate them on winning two awards against strong competitors, which goes to reflect the very high benchmark they have achieved in both categories," said Philip Low, Chairman of BroadGroup

"We are thrilled to receive these two prestigious awards. It is indeed a great honor to be again recognized for our efforts and commitment to service excellence and technological innovation in network infrastructure and cloud solutions, supporting global enterprise requirements across the industry," said Bill Barney, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications Chairman/CEO Global Cloud Xchange

Gerd J. Simon, chairman of the Judges Panel, commented: "The Datacloud Awards celebrate some of the best companies, individuals and technologies in this increasingly challenging and competitive industry." Simon added: "All categories were hotly contested, with entries of outstanding quality reflecting the amount of change and innovation that is happening in the industry right now. We congratulate the winners on their achievement."

Earlier this year, Global Cloud Xchange won the 'Excellence in Connectivity for Data Centers' award and the 'Data Center Industry Achievement' award was presented to CEO Bill Barney at the Datacloud Asia 2017 conference in Singapore.

