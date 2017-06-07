Global Leaders Convene at Second Energy Security Forum in Monaco

KIEV, Ukraine, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The International energy sector is entering the era of global transformations driven by technological revolution, environmental and geopolitical challenges. For the second year in a row, the International Forum on Energy Security for the Future: A New Vision, Strategy, Innovation brought together high-profile global leaders, including politicians, opinion makers and business people to discuss providing innovative technology to transform the energy sector worldwide.

The second annual forum was held on June 2, 2017 in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and addressed Europe's energy security issues with a focus on Ukraine's role in the European market.

The event was co-organised by Burisma Group and Adam Smith Conferences with support from the Albert II Prince of Monaco Foundation and the Aleksander Kwasniewski Foundation Amicus Europae.

Nicolai Zlochevskyi, the President of Burisma Group, commented, "Ukraine is part of Europe and we cannot ignore the processes taking place in the EU. Only by partaking in Energy Summits such as this, where leaders from the EU and Ukraine political and public life are present, are we able to exchange ideas and find the instruments for achieving energy independence both within countries and in the European community."

Volodymyr Kistion, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries and departments led the Ukrainian government delegation at the Forum. Nina Yuzhanina, Head of the Committee on Tax and Customs Policy, represented the Verkhovna Rada.

The Forum opened with a speech from His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and was followed by a Keynote session on the institutional role in creating a new energy security strategy for Europe, where speakers included Volodymyr Kistion, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine; Joseph Cofer Black, Director, CIA's Counterterrorist Center (1999-2002) and Ambassador at Large for Counter-Terrorism (2002-2004); Andris Piebalgs, European Commissioner for Energy, 2004 and 2009; John E. Herbst, Director and Dina Patriciu Eurasia Center of the Atlantic Council and US Ambassador to Ukraine (2003-2006).

An Analytical Market Debate, moderated by Siobhan Hall, EU correspondent from Platts, put a special focus on the latest trends and issues that are likely to influence the European energy markets, such as the changing energy landscape, supply and demand dynamics and forecasts, energy price dynamics and factors, energy consumption mapping, competition, reliability and quality, future energy markets' scenarios.

The conference continued with discussions on the regional perspective of European energy security and the development of effective energy infrastructure between Nataliya Boyko, Deputy Minister for European Integration, Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine; Nektaria Karakatsani, Member of the Board, Regulatory Authority for Energy, Greece; Victor Grigosescu, energy expert and Former Minister for Energy, Romania; Bartosz Soroczynski, CEO, PGK Ltd., Poland and Kristian Takac, Senior Researcher, Globsec Policy Institute, Slovakia.

The Forum concluded with a session on creating the right energy mix for a clean and secure future. Isabelle Moretti, President of GERG, gave a presentation on the current situation and challenges of natural gas, bio gas, manufactured H2 and natural H2. Jan-Jaap Aué, Dean of Centre of Expertise Energy, Hanze University of Applied Sciences, talked about an open innovation as EnTranCe to the new energy market. Kostas Andriosopoulos, Executive Director, Research Centre for Energy Management at ESCP Europe Business School, focused on the East Med and its impact in the region. Tim Cayford, Policy Adviser, GERG/Eurogas closed the Forum with a presentation on a New Energy Paradigm for Europe.

Vadym Pozharskyi, the Head of the Forum's Organising Committee and Advisor to the Board of Directors at the International Energy Group Burisma, commented, "For Burisma Group this event is a matter of company strategy and its integration in the global energy community. We are proud of being an international energy group with Ukrainian roots, and Energy Security for the Future - is the largest international platform in Europe to present Ukrainian energy potential in the pan-European energy security system. Every year more European politicians and public figures are joining the movement. Therefore, in the future, The Burisma Group with the support of Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, will develop this discussion platform."

About the Energy Security Forum in Monaco

Energy Security for the Future is a non-governmental international energy initiative committed to enhancing strategic awareness of energy security and advancing clean and reliable energy sources. The Forum brings together leading policy makers, key market players and recognised experts from all over the world to address key energy challenges and seek efficient solutions. The Forum calls for continued close cooperation between all stakeholders to facilitate a smooth transition to energy and ecological standards, as well as secure clean and sustainable energy future.

About Burisma

Burisma Group is an independent oil and gas company operating in Ukraine. Since its launch in 2002, the Company has rapidly become one of the largest independent gas producers in the country. Burisma has been engaged in oil and gas exploration and production for more than 10 years. The core business is located in Ukraine, where the Group is the largest independent natural gas producer. Burisma is a market leader with annualized natural gas production circa 1,1 BCM and over 30% market share. Burisma is seeking for opportunities to expand its portfolio to other countries. Burisma has a state-of-the-art equipment and many years of experience to provide best services for oil and gas companies around the world.

EnergySecurityUkraine

For more information, please visit http://burisma.com/en/