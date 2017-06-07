

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Global growth is set to improve this year with the world economy likely to expand at the fastest pace in six year and the momentum is expected to continue, but more efforts are needed to ensure that its benefits and globalisation are more widely shared, the Organisation for Economics Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday.



The world economy is projected to grow 3.5 percent this year, the Paris-based think tank said in its semi-annual Global Economic Outlook report. The forecast was raised from 3.3 percent predicted in November.



The projection for next year was retained at 3.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX