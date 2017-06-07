VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Warrior and Aggie targets, as well as the Peg Leg target, all located within the larger Main Zone of the 100% controlled Goldstrike Project in southwestern Utah. The primary target is shallow Carlin-style, oxide gold mineralization within the 14 km2 "Historic Mine Trend", between and down-dip of historic open pits.

Highlights from the Warrior and Aggie Targets include:

-- 1.53 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) over 25.9 metres (m) including 3.48 g/t Au over 9.1 m in PGS242 -- 0.85 g/t Au over 50.3 m including 1.81 g/t Au over 15.2 m in PGS235 -- 0.62 g/t Au over 50.3 m including 1.61 g/t Au over 7.6 m in PGS243 -- The new holes further define an area of mineralization that extends from the Warrior Zone to the western portion of the Aggie Zone and effectively connects these two target areas.

Highlights from the Peg Leg Target include:

-- 1.80 g/t Au over 22.9 m including 2.98 g/t over 12.2 m in PGS245 -- 0.51 g/t Au over 22.9 m including 0.84 g/t over 9.1 m in PGS244 -- 1.31 g/t Au over 6.1 m in PGS231 -- The intercept in PGS245 is located in Paleozoic strata, where a number of shallow historic holes are located. Additional drilling is planned to determine the extent of this shallow and relatively high-grade mineralization.

In addition, four infill holes were completed in the Main Zone, including 1.43 g/t Au over 13.7 m including 2.33 g/t Au over 7.6 m in PGS237, and two holes were completed in the Dip Slope area to the north of the Main Zone, including 0.66 m g/t over 36.6 m including 1.16 g/t over 15.2 m in PGS220.

For a complete table of drill results for the current holes, please click here: http://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/GS_Intercepts06062017.pdf

For a complete table of results for all drilling by Liberty Gold at Goldstrike in 2015, 2016 and to date in 2017, please click here: http://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/GS_Intercepts2015to06062017.pdf

For a map of drill collars and traces for the current release, please click here: http://libertygold.ca/images/sites/default/files/GoldStrike_NR201711.jpg

A third reverse circulation drill was mobilized to the property on May 31. Currently one drill is testing the historic Mineral Mountain target in the northwestern part of the property, and two drills are testing targets in the central and western portion of the Historic Mine Trend.

Goldstrike is located in the eastern Great Basin, immediately adjacent to the Utah/Nevada border, and is a Carlin-style gold system, similar in many ways to the prolific deposits located along Nevada's Carlin trend. Like Kinsley Mountain and Newmont's Long Canyon deposit, Goldstrike represents part of a growing number of Carlin-style gold systems located off the main Carlin and Cortez trends in underexplored parts of the Great Basin. The historic Goldstrike Mine operated from 1988 to 1994, with 209,000 ounces of gold produced from 12 shallow pits, at an average grade of 1.2 g/t Au.

Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration and Geoscience, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate. Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.20 g/t. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30 and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations, but are typically in the range of 60 to 80% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.200 ppm an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS. Metallic screen techniques may be employed where the presence of coarse free gold is suspected. Approximately 1000 grams of coarse reject material are pulverized and screened. Two splits of the fine fraction are assayed, as well as all material that does not pass through the screen (the coarse fraction). The final gold assay reported is a weighted average of the coarse and fine fractions. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

Goldstrike is an early-stage exploration project and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by NI 43-101. The potential quantities and grades disclosed herein are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed herein. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource. Further information on Goldstrike is available in the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Goldstrike Project, Washington County, Utah, U.S.A.", effective April 1, 2016 and dated October 7, 2016, prepared by Michael M. Gustin, C.P.G. and Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. found at the top of this page or under Liberty Gold's issuer profile in SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is led by a proven technical and capital markets team that continues to discover and define high-quality assets. Our core projects are Goldstrike in Utah, Black Pine in Idaho and Kinsley Mountain in Nevada. The management group at Liberty Gold is responsible for discovering, developing and/or building two of the latest seven heap leach gold deposits in the world that are now operating mines, including Long Canyon in Nevada and Karma in Burkina Faso.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Liberty Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, timing and likelihood of deployment of additional drill rigs, successful delivery of results of metallurgical testing, the release of an initial resource report, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 28, 2017 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

