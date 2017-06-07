

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher in choppy trade on Wednesday in the run-up to a trio of potential major risk events on Thursday.



With banks rallying on the back of an arranged rescue of Spain's Banco Popular by the European Central Bank, traders largely shrugged off disappointing German factory orders and U.K. housing price data.



While German manufacturing new orders declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.1 percent increase in March, U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in May, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 390.06 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Tuesday to close at its lowest level in nearly three weeks.



France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.2 percent while the German DAX was little changed in choppy trade.



Banco Santander fell 2.5 percent after it agreed to take over struggling smaller rival Banco Popular for a nominal one euro.



Banco Popular shares remained suspended from trading, while peers BBVA and Caixabank rose 1-2 percent.



Regional banks Barclays, Lloyds Banking, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank rallied 1-3 percent.



Mediawan rose nearly 2 percent in Paris after the company said it has entered into exclusive talks to buy CC&C.



Vivendi shares jumped 3 percent. The French media group has inked a purchase agreement with Groupe Bolloré for its 60 percent stake in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros per share.



Utilities E.ON and RWE soared 4-5 percent after Germany's High Court said an extra tax on nuclear fuel is unconstitutional.



AstraZeneca shares fell 1.5 percent. The British pharmaceutical giant has entered into an agreement with German company Grünenthal for the global rights to Zomig (zolmitriptan) outside Japan.



Bayer fell over 1 percent after the German chemical and pharmaceutical company reduced its stake in polymer subsidiary Covestro to 44.8 percent from 53.3 percent. Covestro shares slumped more than 4 percent.



