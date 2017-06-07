Elsevier Extends Free Information Support for Flood-damaged Regions in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Free access to ClinicalKey for healthcare professionals and selected journal content for scientists and researchers extended to August 31

Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, is extending free access to its primary online clinical information and reference tool, ClinicalKey, and select journal articles for scientists and researchers in the aftermath of the floods and mudslides across Peru, Ecuador and Colombia earlier this year.

The original 60-day access period ended May 30 has been extended for 90 days to support the efforts of emergency medical responders, other healthcare professionals and scientists in the region. They will have free access to ClinicalKey, which provides searchable, evidence-based clinical content and other medical information that empowers professionals in treating victims of this disaster, and several select journals and journal articles regarding flood disasters.

Earlier this year several regions in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia were struck by intense rains that overflowed rivers and caused mudslides, killing more than 350 people. In addition, tropical diseases, including dengue fever, have been reported in those regions since the flooding.

Until August 31, access to the Spanish version of ClinicalKey (www.clinicalkey.es) will be open and free to all Internet Protocol (IP) addresses originating from those affected regions. Healthcare professionals, hospitals and other healthcare institutions, and institutional medical libraries in those areas will be able to use ClinicalKey.

Elsevier will also continue to make available, free of charge and immediately for 90 days from June 1, these journal articles from the journal Earth-Science Reviews regarding natural disasters caused by rain and flood:

The topographic state of fluvially conditioned mountain ranges, Review Article, Earth-Science Reviews, In Press, Corrected Proof , available online 25 March 2017 , Jörg Robl, Stefan Hergarten, Günther Prasicek

, available online Jörg Robl, Stefan Hergarten, Günther Prasicek Anthropogenic processes, natural hazards, and interactions in a multi-hazard framework, Review Article, Earth-Science Reviews, Volume 166, March 2017,Pages 246-269, Joel C. Gill , Bruce D. Malamud

March 2017,Pages 246-269, , Design with nature: Causation and avoidance of catastrophic flooding, Myanmar, Review Article, Earth-Science Reviews, Volume 165, February 2017 , Pages 81-109 , G.R. Brakenridge , J.P.M. Syvitski , E. Niebuhr, I. Overeem, S.A. Higgins , A.J. Kettner , L. Prades

, Pages 81-109 , , E. Niebuhr, I. Overeem, , , L. Prades Landslides in a changing climate, Review Article, Earth-Science Reviews, Volume 162, November 2016 , Pages 227-252; Stefano Luigi Gariano , Fausto Guzzetti

, Dynamic earth system and ecological controls of rainfall-initiatedlandslides, Review Article, Earth-Science Reviews, Volume 159, August 2016 , Pages 275-291; Roy C. Sidle , Thom A. Bogaard

In addition, all issues of these journals will be open and available for 90 days from June 1:

International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction ;

; Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology ;

; Journal of Hydrology.

