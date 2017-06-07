Highly engineered interconnect and control technologies ensure reliable and efficient systems, minimal noise and vibration, and safe and comfortable passenger and crew experience

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) today announced that it will display its extensive portfolio of interconnect and control solutions for the aerospace and defense markets at the 2017 International Paris Air Show. The company will highlight its broad range of solutions at Stand A98 in Hall 3 at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre, June 19-22.

ITT has a deep portfolio of technologies custom engineered to meet the needs of modern aircraft manufacturers. ITT's Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine brands provide an array of technologies offering customers quality, performance, reliability and safety. ITT's comprehensive portfolio of interconnect, motion, flow and environmental control solutions are designed to increase flight safety and operations and enhance the passenger and crew experience. These technologies include solutions for avionics, fluid control, environmental control, cabin systems, engine and auxiliary power systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity, stowage bins and seat connectors.

"ITT is a global leader in supplying a wide array of highly engineered products and solutions for the aerospace and defense industries," said Farrokh Batliwala, president of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business. "We continue to expand our customized products and solutions with new technologies designed to withstand the harshest operational environments while ensuring passenger and crew safety and comfort. We look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions at the Paris Air Show and continuing to enable the next generation of flight."

"ITT has always worked closely with our aerospace customers to provide a broad range of interconnect and motion control technologies engineered to meet their most challenging aircraft applications," said Steve Kim, vice president and general manager of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies aerospace business. "Our newest solutions help customers achieve weight and performance objectives, lower fuel costs, ensure critical systems operate reliably and efficiently, minimize noise and vibrations and enhance the in-cabin experience to deliver a safe, comfortable and entertaining flight for passengers and crew."

ITT Cannon, Aerospace Controls and Enidine representatives will be available for meetings at Stand A98 in Hall 3 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittcannon.com, www.ittaerospace.com and www.enidine.com.

About ITT

ITT is a focused multi-industrial company that designs and manufactures highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions. Our customers in the energy, transportation and industrial markets depend on us to solve their most critical problems, and we focus on partnering with them to find solutions to their unique challenges. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries. The company has sales in approximately 125 countries and generated 2016 revenues of $2.4 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Cannon, Enidine, Compact, Veam, Aerospace Controls and BIW Connector Systems, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

