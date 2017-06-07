Dividend distribution

All resolutions proposed at the General Meeting held on 30 May were approved by Haulotte Group's (Paris:PIG) shareholders (with the exception of the 14th relating to the delegation of authority to be granted to the board of directors to increase the share capital for the benefit of employees). At this meeting, shareholders holding 71.35% of the Company's share capital were present or represented.

The General Meeting notably approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders for an amount totalling €6,901,680.28 or a dividend per share of €0.22.

The ex-dividend date will be 5 July 2017, at the opening of trading. The dividend payment date will be 7 July 2017.

The results of voting may be consulted at the Company's website (http://www.haulotte.com) in fifteen days.

Upcoming events:

2017 first-half results: 5 September 2017

