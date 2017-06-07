IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the launch of Collateral Manager, an end-to-end solution for calculating margin, settling margin calls and managing margin disputes.

New regulation requires the mandatory exchange of variation and initial margin for cleared and uncleared OTC derivatives transactions. In response, financial institutions seeking operational excellence require new tools with which to automate margin activity and manage legal and liquidity risk.

Collateral Manager's intuitive, configurable dashboards and real-time reporting help users automate processing of margin calls, manage exceptions and provide transparency for audit and risk purposes. The complete solution provided by Collateral Manager is made possible by sourcing key data, including terms contained in CSAs, trade data, derivatives valuations and pricing for multiple types of eligible collateral, from other IHS Markit services.

"Collateral Manager offers the unique ability to link the disparate information that is critical to a straight-through collateral process, making IHS Markit a one-stop shop for margin and collateral services," said Laura Kholodenko, director for Portfolio Valuations. "Achieving an automated collateral program is a growing priority as managing margin becomes a larger and more complex challenge."

Collateral Manager is a cost-effective, cloud-based solution that facilitates easy onboarding and deploys new functionality without requiring software updates.

IHS Markit has partnered with CloudMargin, the creator of the world's first web-based collateral and margin management solution, to source key technology for this service.

Portfolio Valuations, Counterparty Manager, MarkitSERV and Fixed Income Pricing services from IHS Markit are important data sources for the comprehensive solution provided by Collateral Manager.

The solution covers cleared and non-cleared OTC derivatives, repos, stock loan, futures, options and TBAs.

