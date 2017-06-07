CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 --



WHO:

Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will sponsor the complimentary webinar "Reinventing Distribution: Channel Management in a Rapidly Changing World."

WHEN:

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT/12:00 p.m. MDT/11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit http://www3.ambest.com/conferences/events/eventregister.aspx?event_id=WEB497.

DETAILS:

Today's insurers are adding new channels, increasing distributors, moving into new territories and working to drive more business. While effective at targeting different aspects of the market, this expansion can create complexity when it comes to channel management. To overcome this challenge and manage the shift, many insurers are using distribution management technology as part of an overall strategy.

Sponsored by Optymyze and hosted by A.M. Best, this webinar will explore how distribution management automates and streamlines core business activities enabling effective data-driven strategies across multiple channels. Led by Karlyn Carnahan, head of the Americas, Property/Casualty for Celent, the presentation will also cover current technology trends in distribution management, from analytics to gamification, highlighting real-life examples from the industry.

This webinar will be streamed in both video and audio formats with playback available shortly after. Registration can be accessed at: http://www3.ambest.com/conferences/events/EventRegister.aspx?event_id=WEB497. Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

