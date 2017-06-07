SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today shared details about its 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards Research Council.

Established in 2010, Talent Board was originally founded to create an annual award known as the CandEs that spotlights those employers delivering an outstanding candidate experience. Talent Board's trajectory rapidly expanded beyond North America; today, the organization has a thriving presence in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As a result of Talent Board's intense spotlight on the candidate experience, demand for its research is escalating, resulting in the formation of its Research Council. Collectively, the group will look at the business impact of the candidate experience -- and what this means for employers looking to recruit, engage and hire top talent.

Founding member of Talent Board, Gerry Crispin, who is also the principal and chief navigator of CareerXroads, commented, "Talent Board, with the help of its Research Council, aims to strengthen the quality of the data we collect globally and, as a result, continue to improve confidence in the insights we can derive from it. The CandE Awards is a long term research project seeking to answer the question, 'Does the way we treat job candidates matter -- to the recruiter, to the recruiting function and to the success of the employer?' If we continue to ask tough questions using the best scientific methods, the evidence will speak for itself."

The 2017 Talent Board Research Council is a volunteer-based initiative. Participants include Talent Board members, as well as:

Deb Cohen, Ph.D., president, Deb Cohen, LLC

Donald Truxillo, Ph.D., professor of Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Portland State University

John Sumser, principal analyst, HRExaminer

Julie McCarthy, Ph.D., professor at University of Toronto

Kyle Lagunas, research manager, Emerging Trends and Technologies - Talent Acquisition and Staffing Services at IDC

Madeline Laurano, co-founder at Aptitude Research Partners

Robin Erickson, Ph.D., vice president, Talent Acquisition, Engagement and Retention Research for Bersin by Deloitte

Sandy Miles, Ph.D., Hutchens Distinguished Professor of Management at Murray State University

Talya Bauer, Ph.D., Cameron Professor of Management at Portland State University





The corresponding 2017 CandE Awards formally opened in early March, with programs for employers in North America, EMEA and APAC. For additional information about the CandE Awards program, including how to participate, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

