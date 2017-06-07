JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 --



WHO:

Security Management Partners, a leading, full-service IT assurance firm

WHAT:

Will present a special cybersecurity panel discussion and networking event.

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. EDT

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency

2 Albany Street

New Brunswick, N.J.

To register, visit http://www.smpone.com/june-13-cybersecurity-workshop.

DETAILS:

For organizations across industries, cybersecurity attacks are a real and ever-present risk, as are the legal ramifications that come with a breach. During this event hosted by Security Management Partners (SMP), cybersecurity industry experts will share insights on today's landscape and about the measures organizations can take to protect their information. Joining the panel will be Peter Bamber, CISA, CRISC, CISSP, vice president of Information Security Consulting Services for SMP and Eric Levine, co-chair of the Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Group for Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper.

In addition to their discussion, the event will include time for Q&A and networking. Those interested in attending are encouraged to submit questions for the panelists at registration: http://www.smpone.com/june-13-cybersecurity-workshop.

About Security Management Partners

Security Management Partners (SMP) is a leading, independent information security and assurance firm, specializing in assessments and regulatory compliance consulting to the corporate, healthcare, biopharma and financial industries. A proven advisor to large, overseas corporations and small, local businesses, SMP is known as a trusted advisor who helps identify threats and vulnerabilities, quantify risk and provide risk mitigation strategies for information assets. SMP helps to eliminate internal and external information security risks while ensuring that companies can adhere to today's evolving compliance regulations. For more information, visit www.smpone.com.