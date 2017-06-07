PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) Inc. has entered into a sales agreement with New Thinking Fashion USA Inc., a multilevel selling organization in the heart of the garment district on West 38th Street, New York City, where they have been in business for the past 14 years. New Thinking Fashion USA specializes in the sale of finished fabrics to a wide variety of apparel manufacturers, and will present Insultex™ to a number of their current clients.

New Thinking Fashion President, Joseph Heaven stated, "We are confident that we can promote the product to the top name brands in the ladies and men's and outwear trade in the USA."

Innovative Designs CEO, Joseph Riccelli commented, "We welcome New Thinking Fashion USA to our team. They have the ability to open many doors in the apparel industry."

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com

