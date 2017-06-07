LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN), a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that upon an effective SEC registration statement of their majority-owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media Inc., StereoVision shareholders of record as of June 21, 2017 on a pro rata basis, will share a 500,000 share special dividend of StereoVision's Inspirational Vision Media free trading shares. Inspirational Vision Media has retained the Los Angeles securities law firm Dieterich and Associates for the SEC S-1 registration statement. Due to ongoing investor interest, the shareholder of record date for StereoVision's 500,000 share special dividend of its CannaVision shares has been extended again to June 21, 2017.

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) Headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada company focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries the majority owned family entertainment company Inspirational Vision Media Inc. (http://ivmi.biz) a Nevada C corp., the wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning production company REZN8, (http://rezn8.com) a California corp., and the majority owned medical cannabis and industrial hemp company MediCannaVision dba CannaVision, a Florida C corp . (http://cannavisionclinics.com)

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of future events or otherwise.

