SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is the best place for K-Pop fans to see what's happening and what the world is talking about. The K-Pop Cover Dance Festival 2017 (@KPOPCoverDance) that concluded over the weekend generated more than 600,000 video views on Twitter and Periscope. The week-long competition garnered over 122,486 interactions on Twitter between May 26 to June 3 across the 10 finalist teams from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, Russia, Japan, United States, Vietnam, and of course, South Korea.

Russian cover dance group X.EAST (@xeast_dance) was crowned winner of the coveted Twitter Popular Choice Award at the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival 2017 (@KPOPCoverDance). The cover dance group successfully rallied fans to garner over 42,000 interactions on Twitter which included Retweets, Replies, Likes, Mentions and video views to emerge as the winning team. Mr. Chang-Seob Shin, Country Head of Twitter Korea, presented the Twitter Popular Choice Award to @xeast_dance.

As part of the K-Pop Cover Dance Festival experience, over 250,900 fans worldwide caught the competition's semi-finals live on Twitter and Periscope. The semi-final live broadcast received more than 257,000 Hearts and also saw K-Pop band K.A.R.D. (@K.A.R.D.) as judges for the competition who delivered a special performance.

The top four teams from Philippines, Russia, US, and South Korea went on to the competition's finals on June 3 -- which gathered 261,000 views and more than 327,000 Hearts on Periscope and Twitter -- appearing as the opening act for Dream Concert 2017.

Here are some highlights from the KPOP Cover Dance Festival finalist teams and their fans on Twitter:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Participating Finalists Tweet Highlights Markets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia X.east https://twitter.com/xeast_dance/status/867675778 292625409 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phillipines Y.O.U https://twitter.com/geloubaby/status/86872158985 1832320 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mexico CLUE https://twitter.com/clueoficial/status/870284467 205578754 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Japan Navi https://twitter.com/keio_kpopnavi/status/8677685 60826802176 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vietnam Super https://twitter.com/supernova_viet/status/867737 Nova 895796326400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- USA The First https://twitter.com/FB_Eddie/status/867857575210 Bite 958848 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hong Kong Friends https://twitter.com/leonleung0714/status/8676730 Junction 23515578369 Boys ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Korea (Host OVERFATE https://twitter.com/Ugeun2/status/86766199916919 Country) 1938 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indonesia A.C.E.S https://twitter.com/aerof777/status/870492244045 815808 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Korea (Host Vely https://twitter.com/vely_kpop/status/86767305002 Country) 3473152 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About K-Pop Cover Dance Festival

The K-Pop Cover Dance Festival is where K-pop fans from all over the world can enjoy cover dancing while showcasing their prowess in Korean idol group dance and style. Into its 7th year, the international cover dance festival is hosted by the Seoul Shinmun Daily and sponsored by Seoul Metropolitan Government, Korean Cultural Center, Korea Tourism Organization, Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, GyeoungJu World Culture Expo, Asean-Korea Centre, Recording Industry Association of Korea, Allkpop and Megazone.

