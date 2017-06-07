BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp., (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company, today announced its plan to deploy virtual reality imaging to gain more sales and provide retailers a state-of-the-art shopping experience for their customers.

The Glimpse Group, a leader in virtual and augmented reality business solutions, will create a virtual store front that can be experienced using Oculus Rift or HTC Vive headsets.

The storefront will include areas to showcase specific Reign pieces or collections and a virtual assistant that leads the user through the experience and eventually to a purchase.

Customers will save items in a virtual shopping cart and have the option to "purchase" the items while in virtual reality. Once they exit the experience, they can physically make the purchase selected and have it shipped to them if it is out of stock or customized.

Reign expects new revenue opportunities to be created by allowing inventory free sales at trade shows, live events and in retail jewelry stores.

The experience can be especially valuable in department stores where Reign's brands compete for attention with multitudes of other products and where shelf space is limited.

"Our brands are thoroughly modern and known for their customized appeal so the purchaser's experience should be equally cutting edge," commented Joseph Segelman, Reign CEO. "Glimpse Group is providing sale experience optimization that we did not know was possible."

About Reign Sapphire Corp:

Reign Sapphire (OTCQB: RGNP) is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with 3 niche brands: Reign Sapphire: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

