SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTC PINK: SSFT), a leader in email security solutions, announced that its email continuity feature in SonaSecure will save one customer at least one-quarter of a million dollars from future email outages.

A high-tech recruiting company approached Sonasoft for its SonaSecure email continuity service after experiencing a three-day outage on its primary email server that cost it an estimated $250,000 in lost revenue. SonaSecure now allows the company to receive, send, reply, and attach files to its company email even when its Microsoft Exchange Server or network is down. SonaSecure ensures that its email is always up irrespective of what happens.

"Email is the lifeline to businesses today", said Neil Khanna, Vice President of Client Services and Operations. "When it's down, employees are idle. Business stops. Moral sinks. That's exactly what happened to one high-tech recruiting company when its primary email server went down for three days. Its clients and candidates were not contacted, and deals were lost. The company estimates that it lost over $250,000 from the outage. When this company found out about Sonasoft's cloud-based email continuity services offered, there was no question as to what solution they would implement."

Khanna continued, "Sonasoft is in the business to keep organizations' email safe and available at all times. SonaSecure is our same cloud service that protects organizations from malware attacks, like the WannaCry Ransomware, but also has another major benefit. That is email continuity. SonaSecure ensures that organizations can send, receive, reply, and attach files to its email even when the primary email server is down. Other competing email continuity solutions only allow the end user to view their email, sometimes after a delay. Our solution allows end users not only to view their email but do everything they need to do with their email in near real-time to be fully functional even if the entire network is down. Internet access is all that is required. Once the primary email server is up, SonaSecure seamlessly syncs all the email back into the end user's inbox. SonaSecure also flawlessly works with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Apps, which is now known as Google G Suite. Companies will never be 'dead in the water', and productivity, moral, and business will remain high."

http://www.sonasoft.com/products/sonasecure-email-protection-email-continuity/

About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol SSFT. Sonasoft's core business model includes enterprise-class email archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft's signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 5.0 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of small and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. Sonasoft recently expanded its product offering to include email archiving and eDiscovery solutions in the cloud. The company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

