THE COLONY, TX--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), a leader in sustainability, recycling, and environmental and resource management, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hatch, will present at the 2017 Marcom Microcap Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. Mr. Hatch is scheduled to present on June 15 th at 2:00 p.m., in the Morosco conference room. The company's presentation, which may include forward looking information, will be webcast. A copy of the webcast and the presentation will be available on Quest Resource webpage, where it will remain accessible for at least 90 days following the conference.

Investors attending the conference who would like to meet Mr. Hatch, or learn more about Quest should contact Liviakis Financial Communications at 415-389-4670.

"The Marcum MicroCap conference's focus on emerging growth companies provides a good venue for Quest," said Mr. Hatch. "We have expanded our business to include integrated sustainability programs in the manufacturing sector and added exciting capability in the construction services market," said Mr. Hatch.

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2000 investors and other participants from every segment of the microcap marketplace attend each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts, as well as senior executive teams from presenting companies and service providers to the microcap marketplace.

For more information on Quest Resource Holding Corporation, visit www.QRHC.com.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose of a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses. Quest's comprehensive reuse, recycling, and proper disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a variety of waste streams and recyclables. Quest also operates environmentally based social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions necessary to empower consumers and consumer product companies to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. Quest's directory of local recycling and proper disposal options empowers consumers directly and enables consumer product companies to empower their customers by giving them the guidance necessary for the proper recycling or disposal of a wide range of household products and materials, including the "why, where, and how" of recycling.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements that Marcum conference's focus on emerging growth companies is a good venue for Quest, and that Quest expanded its business to include integrated sustainability programs in the manufacturing sector and added exciting capability in the construction services market are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and speak only as of such date. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in or incorporated by reference into this press release reflect our views as of the date of this press release about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, performance, or achievements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including competition in the environmental services industry, the impact of the current economic environment, and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Bayes

Liviakis Financial

415-389-4670

Michaelbayes@liviakis.com