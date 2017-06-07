

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, just above the 3.4 percent expansion seen in the flash report published on May 16.



This was followed by a 3.4 percent stable rate of rise in the fourth quarter.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure grew 4.3 percent annually in the March quarter, while gross capital formation declined by 4.6 percent.



Exports of goods and services climbed 5.8 percent and imports increased by 7.1 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP rose at a stable rate of 0.9 percent in the first quarter, revised up slightly from 0.8 percent.



