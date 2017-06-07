Frost & Sullivan Applauds the Unparalleled Accuracy of Deep Instinct's Deep Learning-Based Endpoint and Mobile Security Solution

Deep Instinct is the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the endpoint and mobile security market for critical national infrastructure, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Deep Instinct with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. Deep Instinct's unique endpoint protection solution is blazing new trails in the endpoint and mobile cybersecurity market by being the first to leverage deep learning. The zero-day attack protection solution boasts unmatched levels of cybersecurity, as its accuracy rates are 20% to 30% higher than those of competing machine-learning based solutions. Its false positive rate is less than 0.1% for unknown malware, making it a popular choice in a market threatened by more than a million new malware on a daily basis.

Deep Instinct is set apart from current security solutions on the market in the following ways:

Unmatched real-time detection and prevention across all mobile devices, endpoints and servers Accurate prediction of unknown cyber threats using proprietary deep learning algorithms Static and pre-execution analysis Domain-agnostic solution across all devices, operating systems and platforms Autonomous on-device protection evaluating threats in real-time without requiring any supplemental analysis nor connectivity to the organization's network or even to the Internet

"As anomalies are not necessarily threats, it is essential to distinguish between the harmful and harmless ones," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rakesh Vishwanath. "Deep Instinct is planning to address this need with a network traffic anomaly detection solution. It will embed the deep learning mechanism in this solution to ensure that threats originating across networks are addressed instantly."

In addition to proactively monitoring and mitigating unknown threats, Deep Instinct performs continuous training using deep learning-based proprietary infrastructure and algorithms at the Deep Instinct Research Lab. The training is applied on innumerable files, both malicious and benign. It processes all the files numerous times to iteratively tune the synapses of the neural network to enhance classification accuracy. Prediction model updates are needed only once every few months, as opposed to other solutions which require frequent updates. This gives customers complete visibility into the quality of the solution.

The largest customer bases of Deep Instinct include financial services, healthcare, and education primarily because these verticals deploy a large number of endpoint and mobile devices and because they have suffered from the largest number of cyber-attacks over the past year. Deep Instinct's ability to identify and mitigate ransomware, banking Trojans and numerous new malware has been a key reason for the popularity of its solution in critical segments.

"Deep Instinct offers a variety of customer support services, such as dedicated global and region-specific teams that are available round the clock via phone and email," noted Vishwanath. "Furthermore, the company engages customers in regular discussions to understand their specific requirements and uses the knowledge when designing new technologies. These high standards of customer satisfaction have elevated the brand value of the company in the global market and positioned it for greater growth in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that significantly impact both the functionality and the customer value of new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

