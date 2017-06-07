sprite-preloader
Algold: Rock Chip Samples at Tijirit Yield High-Grade Results Including 79.5 g/t Au and 71.8 g/t Au - Discovery of Two New Gold Mineralized Zones

MONTREAL, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. (TSXV: ALG - "Algold" or the "Corporation") today announced the assay results from a regional rock chip sampling program carried out on the Tijirit property ("Tijirit") in Mauritania. Assays not only returned results grading up to 79.5 g/t Au and 71.8 g/t Au, but also indicate the discovery of a new gold-mineralized zone at the contact of a syn-tectonic granitoid and mafic volcanic rocks, less than five kilometers northeast of Eleonore. (Figure 1)

Highlights

  • 79.5 g/t Au in a shallow pit (1 meter below surface)
  • 71.8 g/t Au in a shallow pit (1 meter below surface)
  • 37 samples of more than 1 g/t Au, including 18 samples grading over 10 g/t Au, from a total of 104 samples (Table 1)

Regional Exploration

Geological mapping and rock chip sampling carried out concurrently with the on-going 25,000-meter drilling program during the month of April 2017 identified two new mineralized zones. The first is a 1.5-kilometer-long mineralized gold structure located approximately five kilometers northeast of Eleonore, within the prospective granite-greenstone contact zone. The second mineralized zone is a potential two-kilometer-long vein system, about seven kilometers south of the currently defined Eleonore mineralization. Both areas represent new discoveries and have not yet been tested by drilling.

A total of 104 rock chip panel samples (gathered over an area of 1x1 meters, taken at the base of a series of one-meter pits) were collected during regional exploration and detailed mapping traverses. Of the 104 samples, 37 samples were higher than 1 g/t Au with 18 greater than 10 g/t Au. The results continue to demonstrate the significant potential for further high-grade gold zones to be developed throughout the more than 25-kilometer-long "Eleonore Corridor".

Granite Contact Zone

The eastern boundary of this contact is located 3.6 kilometers east of Eleonore and extends to the north for approximately nine kilometers. Auriferous quartz veins have been identified over much of this contact, located within a potential "pressure shadow" setting. All of these results are sited outside of the mineral resources currently defined on the property.

Of note is the 1.55-kilometer vein named "Salma", which is consistently mineralized along the 1.55-kilometer strike length tested during this program. The vein occurs within the granitoid body, 240 meters east of historic drill hole 12TRC142, which intersected 11.75 g/t Au over one meter in the supracrustal package. Where possible, rock chips were taken at 20-meter-spaced intervals along the vein. Visible gold was noted in several of the samples collected (Figure 2).

The geophysical signatures from the airborne radiometric survey data shows the granite-greenstone contact can be traced over 35 kilometers within the Tijirit exploration licenses. This contact often corresponds with an associated gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly and mapping suggests that the contacts can be sheared and fault-bound. The granite itself is exposed near the center of the intrusion and displays a weak foliation. Further work will be carried out over the southern contact, as well as more detailed investigation on the eastern margin, to determine the extent of the anomaly and allow for prioritization of targets for future exploration programs.

Southern Zone

Regional soil sampling at 800-meter spaced lines returned only mild anomalous values in proximity to the quartz vein mineralization. The radiometric survey suggests that it occurs at the contact with another granitic body. Since very little work has been carried out over this area to date, further investigation will be required to fully validate the extent of the mineralization.

"These results highlight the compelling potential for further discoveries of gold-bearing structures within the highly prospective Archean greenstone belts of Mauritania," said Algold CEO, Francois Auclair. "We continue to focus on building and expanding upon the promising mineralized zones, as well as developing new targets in close proximity for future resources."

Detailed geological descriptions of all mineralized zones can be found on Algold's website (http://www.algold.com) and on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com) in the report entitled "Algold 43-101 Technical Report: Tijirit Maiden Mineral Resources Estimates for the Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania".

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Analytical work for drill core and chips, geochemical samples and rock chip samples is being carried out at the independent SGS Laboratories Ltd. in Bamako, Mali. The 50 g fire assay with ASS finish analytical services are accredited by SANAS and are carried out with a quality assurance protocol in line with ISO 17025:2005. Samples are stored at the Corporation's field camps and put into sealed bags until delivered by a geologist on behalf of Algold to the laboratory in Bamako, Mali, where samples are prepared and analyzed. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh) screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed by fire assay with an AA finish.

This press release has been reviewed for accuracy and compliance under National Instrument 43-101 by André Ciesielski, DSc., PGeo., Algold Resources Ltd Lead Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person, and Alastair Gallaugher, C.Geo. (Chartered Geologist and Fellow of the Geological Society of London), BSc. Geology, Algold's Exploration Manager in Mauritania, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. André Ciesielski has further approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

Table 1 - Gold Assay Results (Reference: Figure 1, Figure 2)

    Sample ID   Zone       UTM E     UTM N     g/t Au       Description

    A11889      Contact    485633    2251781   16.1         Qz vein
    A11998      Contact    484918    2250334   3.34         Smoky Qz in BIF + oxydized
    A14390      Contact    486350    2255620   24.4         Qz vein, smoky, vitreous,
                                                            in granite (0.5 m) - VG
    A14391      Contact    486342    2255681   2.28         IBID, no VG
    A11874      Eleonore   482338    2250420   2.0          Qz vein, greyish pink
                                                            vitreous (0.6 m thick)
    A11877      Eleonore   482497    2250168   1.1          Qz vein (0.5 m)
    A11881      Eleonore   481914    2248647   22.9         Qz vein, pink vitreous
                                                            (0.4 - 0.8 m)
    A11882      Eleonore   481911    2248504   1.15         Qz vein (1 m), smokey,
                                                            white, trace Py, oxydized
    A11888      Eleonore   481932    2248459   18.3         Qz vein (1 m),
                                                            greyish smoky
    A11984      Ichikrane  488644    2263797   13.7         Bn Qz sugary + box works
    A11985      Ichikrane  488655    2263836   4.7          Smoky, sheared Qz
    A11987      Ichikrane  488100    2266340   67.5         Bn Qz, sugary,
                                                            malachite + oxydized
    A11852      New-South  483160    2242546   59.0         Bn Qz, sugary, box works
                                                            + Py diss + VG (rare)
    A11853      New-South  483151    2242544   3.45         Bn Qz, sugary
    A11991      New-South  482842    2240582   10.2         Wt Qz + rare Py + oxydized
    A11993      New-South  482944    2240721   51.3         Wt Qz, rare oxydized sulfides
    A11994      New-South  483305    2241173   10.4         Wt Qz, contact of granite
                                                            and foliated metased
    A11895      Salma      487537    2258784   1.85         Qz vein, reddish white,
                                                            vitreous (0.5 m)
    A11896      Salma      487518    2258909   66.2         Qz vein, pinkish white,
                                                            vitreous, box work
    A11897      Salma      487421    2258505   39.1         Qz vein, pinkish white,
                                                            vitreous, oxydized (0.2 m)
    A11898      Salma      487461    2258450   36.7         Qz vein, pinkish red
                                                            oxydized, Tr Py, (0.3 m) Tr VG
    A11900      Salma      487444    2258436   54.9         Qz vein, pink oxydized (0.4 m)
    A14363      Salma      487426    2258454   1.23         Qz vein, pinkish white,
                                                            vitreous (0.2 m)
    A14368      Salma      487415    2258205   1.75         IBID
    A14370      Salma      487411    2258150   1.1          IBID
    A14371      Salma      487411    2258117   71.8         IBID
    A14373      Salma      487406    2258068   3.03         IBID
    A14374      Salma      487401    2258046   7.77         IBID
    A14376      Salma      487404    2257990   4.69         Qz vein, pinkish smoky,
                                                            oxydized, (0.5 m)
    A14377      Salma      487406    2257968   6.78         3 Qz veins (1 m),
                                                            white, oxydized, box work
    A14379      Salma      487366    2257828   79.5         2 Qz veins (0.4 m),
                                                            pinkish white, oxydized
    A14381      Salma      487356    2257684   39.8         IBID
    A14382      Salma      487355    2257590   1.71         IBID
    A14384      Salma      487336    2257508   2.72         IBID
    A14386      Salma      487306    2257445   1.24         IBID
    A14387      Salma      487289    2257387   9.34         IBID
    Legend: Bn Qz = brown quartz, Wt Qz = weathered quartz

ABOUT ALGOLD

Algold Resources Ltd is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.

Algold is the operator of all of its exploration licenses in Mauritania. Algold owns 100% of Tijirit, which represents an area of more than 1,000 km[2], situated approximately 25 kilometers southeast of the Tasiast gold mine as well as the Akjout properties, which were acquired from Gryphon Minerals (Australia) through a transaction completed earlier in 2016. Exploration is being carried out on the Eleonore, Sophie I, Sophie II-III and Lily zones. The Kneivissat property is 90% owned by Algold and the Legouessi property is being managed through a 51% earn-in interest agreement with Caracal Gold LLC. Algold can earn up to a 90% interest in the Legouessi exploration permit (reference Algold's press release dated October 10, 2013 for more details), however, Caracal has the right to participate in the joint venture at either 51% or 75% by funding its share of expenditures.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains and refers to forward-looking information based on current expectations. All other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements (or forward-looking information). The Corporation's plans involve various estimates and assumptions and its business is subject to various risks and uncertainties. For more details on these estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, see the Corporation's most recent Annual Information Form and most recent Management Discussion and Analysis on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Algold Resources Ltd., 1320, boul. Graham, bureau 132, Mont-Royal, Québec, H3P 3C8, http://www.algold.com; Francois Auclair M.Sc., PGeo, President & Chief Executive Officer, f.auclair@algold.com, +1(514)889-5089; Alex Ball, Executive VP, Finance and Corporate Development, a.ball@algold,com , +1(647)919-2227


