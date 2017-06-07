Perion continues to fortify recent growth strategy with latest Associated Press collaboration via Undertone, its creative advertising division.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) announces today that Undertone, its creative advertisingdivision, a leader in engaging digital advertising experiences for brands and publishers, will work with The Associated Press (AP) to create a first-to-market sponsorship opportunity around the iconic AP Top 25 college football poll.

Undertone's leading creative and digital expertise, alongside The Associated Press's unrivaled content, will integrate prominent brands into the AP college football ranking for the very first time. The Associated Press poll has been ranking the top 25 U.S. college football teams each week for more than 80 years, as voted by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from around the country. Undertone's in-house creative team, PIXL Studios, will also work with The Associated Press to explore other content opportunities tied to college football.

"Undertone delivers the most innovative and engaging data-powered creatives across all digital formats and channels," said Michael Pallad, Chief Revenue Officer, Undertone. "We are extremely excited to begin working with The Associated Press, whose well-earned reputation for quality content is the foundation for this collaboration. We look forward to our continued work together, securing access to world-class content and creative, for our brand and agency partners across all platforms."

Ted Mendelsohn, Vice President Commercial and Digital Markets, Associated Press added, "The AP Top 25 anchors the conversation throughout every season, with college football fans, analysts and programs referring to it as a measurement of a team's success. We look forward to working with Undertone to further expand its reach."

This is an important collaboration for Perion, adding yet another layer to its creative advertising division. This latest agreement adds to a recently-announced growth strategy, making Perion a stronger ad tech player for its Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

