Truphone Ends Roaming Charges Worldwide

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Flat rate international mobile plans change the game for global business

Truphone, the world's first global mobile network, and pioneer of "the next generation of mobile services" today announced a market-leading first with Truphone World - one flat rate for 116 countries and territories. In addition launching Europe Plus with all-inclusive roaming for Europe.

Truphone provides businesses with one flat rate mobile plan for seamless communication worldwide. The new bundles announced today include:

Truphone World , expanded from 66 countries, is a market-leading first with one flat rate for data, text and minutes covering 116 countries and territories including Europe , China , Russia , Brazil , India , Thailand , and South Africa .

, expanded from 66 countries, is a market-leading first with one flat rate for data, text and minutes covering 116 countries and territories including , , , , , , and . Truphone Europe Plus , our all-inclusive data, text and minutes bundle for Europe . Only with Truphone can customers also use their allowance in the US, Hong Kong and Australia - all in one plan.

, our all-inclusive data, text and minutes bundle for . Only with Truphone can customers also use their allowance in the US, and - all in one plan. Unlimited free calls between colleagues internationally.

Truphone's single global network and centralised offering means businesses can predict costs, employees are more productive and mobile communication is seamless, whether at home or travelling for business.

Truphone customers can have local numbers in multiple countries on a single SIM, and only pay local rates. With coverage in over 190 countries, and tailored add-ons, Truphone provides a truly global mobile communication solution.

Ralph Steffens, CEO of Truphone, said: "Truphone World now covers more than 90% of the world's GDP. Expanding Truphone World to more than 100 countries is a game-changer, reducing the cost and complexity of doing business internationally. We pioneered a borderless mobile plan and will continue to push the boundaries of global mobile communication."

Switch to Truphone, visit http://www.truphone.com/business

About Truphone

We're changing the way the world communicates, and in doing so, are creating a whole new set of possibilities. Our global network and patented SIM technology powers connectivity for any device anywhere. We pioneer game-changing products and services: international mobile business plans, mobile recording for compliance and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. More than 3,500 companies choose us as their business mobile provider. Nine of the world's leading investment banks entrust Truphone with their mobile recording compliance. Headquartered in London, Truphone has 11 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.truphone.com.

Media Contact:

Catherine Gibbon

+44(0)7408811675

catherine.gibbon@truphone.com

