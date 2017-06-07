The Cuban province of Sancti Spíritus, which will host the plant, is planning to deploy 63 MW of PV capacity by 2019.

The power utility of the Cuban province of Sancti Spíritus, Empresa Eléctrica (EE), announced that work has begun on the first MW-sized PV plant of the region.

According to official government-run international broadcasting station Radio Havana Cuba, the plant will have a capacity of 4.4 MW and will be connected to the local grid Sistema Electroenergético ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...