

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its major rivals in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro hit 1.0841 against the Swiss franc, lowest since May 5. This may be compared to a high of 1.0862 hit at 3:00 am ET.



The euro slipped to a 5-day low of 1.1211 against the greenback, 6-day low of 0.8691 against the pound and a 3-week low of 122.67 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.1282, 0.8739 and 123.52, respectively.



The euro also weakened to a weekly low of 1.5071 against the loonie, new 3-week low of 1.4829 against the aussie and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.5579 against the kiwi, off its previous highs of 1.5175, 1.5030 and 1.5717, respectively.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.07 against the franc, 1.10 against the greenback, 0.84 against the pound, 120.00 against the yen, 1.48 against the loonie, 1.45 against the aussie and 1.53 against the kiwi.



