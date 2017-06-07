CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- The world sees Canadian oil and natural gas as part of the energy future and the preferred source of energy imports, according to a new global research survey, 2017 Global Energy Pulse, the first-of-its-kind conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Of the more than 22,000 respondents in 32 countries, 31 per cent said Canada is the preferred choice for oil and natural gas imports, putting us at the top of the list of 11 producing countries. Another 54 per cent of global respondents were neutral or admitted they didn't know enough about Canada's industry to make an informed decision - creating an opportunity to share our energy story better.

The top five countries with the greatest interest in importing Canadian oil and natural gas included Israel, the U.S., Algeria, India, and South Africa.

Likewise, about 68 per cent of Canadians agreed Canada's energy should be the primary supplier of oil and natural gas to meet our own country's growing energy demands, rather than imports from other nations.

Among those supportive of Canadian imports, India and China - forecasted by the International Energy Agency to see energy demand increase 49 and 46 per cent, respectively, by 2040 - rated Canada's oil and natural gas industry high for its leading-edge technologies to minimize environmental impacts.

Of the people surveyed globally, more than half believed oil and natural gas made their lives better. The industry was also seen as having a positive economic impact on communities, strong financial performance, producing high-quality products, and supporting socio-economic development.

Although a large portion of those surveyed were undecided about Canada's oil and natural gas industry, Canada's innovation story is emerging in the energy sector due to significant initiatives like Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA).

Our story demonstrates our commitment to the environment and the planet. It's time Canadians and the rest of the world heard our story.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers quotes: Jeff Gaulin - vice president, Communications

-- "With global energy demand forecasted to grow 31 per cent by 2040, Canadian oil and natural gas is poised to become a major supplier in meeting the world's needs." -- "Responsible and sustainable development of oil and natural gas has a positive impact on our daily lives and the majority of the world recognizes that. Canada is well positioned to be the preferred exporter for many, including those with the highest forecasted demand." -- "It's time we start to share Canada's energy story with the rest of the world. We are leaders in environmental stewardship, responsible development and sustainability. We have high expectations of our industry and so does the rest of the world." -- "Accessing international markets is crucial to strengthen Canada's energy future and compete globally." -- "The world expects Canada to lead when it comes to environmental innovation and no one holds Canada's energy industry more accountable than Canadians."

Supporting information

-- The 2017 Global Energy Pulse research can be found here. -- CAPP's 2016 forecast estimates Canadian oil production will increase 28 per cent by 2030 to 4.9 million barrels per day from 3.8 million b/d. The oil sands will drive growth with 3.7 million b/d of production. -- Canada is home to the third-largest oil reserves and we are the fifth- largest natural gas producers in the world. -- Canada produced 3.9 million barrels per day of oil and 15.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in 2016. We export about 99 per cent of that to the U.S. -- In 2016 Canada imported 609,000 barrels per day and 1.7 billion cubic feet per day from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Angola, and Norway to supply Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Quebec. -- Since 2008 the U.S. has become our largest competitor by adding 4.4 million barrels of oil per day and nearly 21 billion cubic feet of natural per day to its energy portfolio. -- The International Energy Agency estimates global energy demand will rise 31 per cent by 2040, with China and India becoming the largest consumers. -- Organizations like the Canadian Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) are collaborating on capture, development and innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve reclamation and remediation, reduce water use, and eliminate tailings ponds. -- Since 2012, COSIA members have invested $1.33 billion to create more than 930 distinct environmental technologies and innovations.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and crude oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and crude oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream crude oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from crude oil and natural gas production of about $120 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream crude oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

Contacts:

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)

Chelsie Klassen

Manager, media relations

403-542-4115

chelsie.klassen@capp.ca



